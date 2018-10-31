Central Columbia vs Lewisburg football preps

Posted 6:09 pm, October 31, 2018, by

Central Columbia has three losses to three of our Top Ten ranked teams.  The Blue Jays will be tested when they host Lewisburg in the first round of the District IV football playoffs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s