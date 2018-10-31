Central Columbia has three losses to three of our Top Ten ranked teams. The Blue Jays will be tested when they host Lewisburg in the first round of the District IV football playoffs.
Central Columbia vs Lewisburg football preps
-
District IV Cross Country Championships
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
-
Super 16 Team #8: Central Columbia Blue Jays
-
This Week on Coaches Corner: Your Booster Stand Food; Central Columbia; Deep Into District 4; You Almost Guessed The Only Upset!
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
-
District IV Football Coaches
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
Super 16 Team #7: Danville Ironmen