Boy Scouts Employee Charged with Stealing from Organization

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An employee for the Columbia-Montour Boy Scouts of America is charged with theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.
Joyce A. Fisher, 62, of Catawissa, is accused of using the Scouts' credit card to order lunch 19 times, purchase gas, and buy a television, diapers, and groceries, according to court documents.
She's also accused of using almost $3,500 from the Scouts' account to pay her electric bills as well as stealing $452 in petty cash.
At the time, Fisher was the accountant for the Boy Scouts of America.
Fisher is facing felony theft and fraud charges. She's scheduled to appear in court on November 14.
George Lamprinos
Lemme guess….no Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (GAAP) in use here. No separation of duties. Only one signature required to disburse funds. No quarterly audits. Same as most mom-and-pop companies. Oh but we trust Joyce! She takes care of all our money! Why would we doubt Joyce’s word on things? THIS is why. The Boy Scouts share some of the blame here as they didn’t follow GAAP and didn’t properly look after their funds.