Boy Scouts Employee Charged with Stealing from Organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An employee for the Columbia-Montour Boy Scouts of America is charged with theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

Joyce A. Fisher, 62, of Catawissa, is accused of using the Scouts' credit card to order lunch 19 times, purchase gas, and buy a television, diapers, and groceries, according to court documents.

She's also accused of using almost $3,500 from the Scouts' account to pay her electric bills as well as stealing $452 in petty cash.

At the time, Fisher was the accountant for the Boy Scouts of America.

Fisher is facing felony theft and fraud charges. She's scheduled to appear in court on November 14.