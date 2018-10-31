× Boston Celebrates Red Sox Championship With Duck Boat Parade

BOSTON — Celebratory Red Sox fans and an armada of duck boats are covering the streets of Boston on Wednesday in what has become a nearly annual tradition for the city.

The Red Sox won the World Series on Sunday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the team’s fourth title in the last 15 years and the city’s 11th pro-sports title since 2001.

At this point, the Boston championship parade is hardly a rare sight.

To celebrate, Red Sox players, coaches, officials and their families are riding in and atop duck boats, the amphibious vehicles that often ferry tourists around the city.

The parade route began at Lansdowne Street and travels through Boylston Street past Boston Common, then ends near City Hall.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, for one, is pumped.

“Boston has certainly set a new tone around celebrations,” Walsh said. “We are a city of champions, so let’s celebrate like champions.”