Wyalusing Community Remembers Teacher, Coach Killed in Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYALUSING, Pa. -- People in the Wyalusing community are shocked and speechless over the passing of Jim Huffman, a beloved retired teacher, coach, father, and husband.

Huffman died Monday after the tractor he was riding went over an embankment and overturned.

James Huffman was born in Towanda and had currently lived in Sugar Run. He graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School and spent almost his entire teaching career working there, first as an art teacher, then a sixth grade teacher until his retirement in 2017.

Huffman was the varsity football coach at Wyalusing Valley High from 2007 to 2012. He was currently the girls' volleyball coach for the high school, a job he did with his wife Gayle.

In a statement to Newswatch 16, the superintendent of the Wyalusing Area School District said:

"Jim was a man of values, hard work, and was dedicated to the Wyalusing community. He was well known for his sense of humor and joke telling and during his tenure as a teacher was seen as a leader among his peers. Jim impacted the lives of many students and community members and was a devoted husband and father of three girls. Jim will be missed on the field, court and in our community. The Wyalusing Area School District is thankful for his endless acts of service to our students and the impact he made over the years."

People in the Wyalusing community tell Newswatch 16 they had never seen someone love as much as Jim loved his wife and family. They say the news has broken the hearts of the entire community.

Huffman is also survived by his three daughters. He was 56 years old.

Calling hours will be held for Jim Huffman this Friday at Sheldon Funeral Home on Church Street in Wyalusing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the next day, Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Wyalusing United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.

A memorial fund is being set up in Huffman's name.