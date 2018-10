Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Several vigils took place across our area Tuesday night to remember the 11 lives lost in Pittsburgh when a gunman entered a synagogue.

About 40 people holding signs and candles gathered at the fountain in downtown Bloomsburg.

The theme at the vigil was a call for the safety and respect for all people and neighbors.

There were also vigils held in Scranton and at Bucknell on Tuesday.