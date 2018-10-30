Veterans Enjoy New Fishing Pier in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Area veterans took advantage of the nice weather Tuesday<!-- [if supportFields]><![endif]--> to cast their lines off a brand new fishing pier in Lackawanna County.

The new pier at Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit is handicap accessible.

Members of the Union Sportsmen Alliance teamed up with Pennsylvania American Water to build it.

The pier officially opened back in August, but this was the first event hosted there for veterans.

"It's really great to see this turnout and all these people here today. All the work we put into this, we started this two and a half years ago. It was just this wooded area, and it's hard to envision what this would become, but it's really better than anyone could have anticipated," said Daniel Rickard, Pennsylvania American Water.

Each veteran who participated got a free fishing rod, reel, and tackle.

The pier is open for public fishing every day from dawn until dusk.