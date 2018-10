Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- A vigil at Bucknell University in Union County was held for the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Students gathered in the science quad Tuesday evening to support the local Jewish community in the wake of the unspeakable tragedy.

The event at Bucknell asked all participants to reflect on what each can do to create a more caring society.

Vigils were also held in Scranton and in Bloomsburg on Tuesday.