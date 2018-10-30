Summit Christian Academy Students Plan Trip to Honduras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- As a caravan of a few thousand migrants heads toward the southern border of the U.S., students from Lackawanna County are preparing for a trip to the migrants' home country of Honduras.

This is a high school Spanish class with real-world implications. Students from Summit Christian Academy in Lackawanna County are preparing for a trip they'll take in a few months to Honduras.

"Honduras isn't usually in worldwide news; now it is," said Andrew Kazmierczak.

The Central American country is home to a few thousand men, women, and children who have been walking toward the U.S. southern border for about two weeks.

The group is now in Mexico. Many plan to seek asylum in the United States fleeing poverty in Honduras.

The 18 Summit Christian Academy students will head there in March. They're studying more than Spanish, also how their ministry work could make an impact on poverty in Honduras.

"It's important for a country to be able to hold its own weight, and if they can't do that, people start fleeing," said Isaiah Forba. "We're trying to go down there and just help them."

"The people there, they're very poor, and they're in poverty. They really want to escape out of it, but the more impact that we can do down there, it might encourage them to stay. To know that they have help up here, it's really encouraging to them," Kazmierczak said.

Two Summit Christian Academy alumni are living in Honduras now and will meet their classmates in March.

The academy has taken these trips before but never as the world has been watching this particular corner of Central America.