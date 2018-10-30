Meuser, Wolff Debate Again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two congressional candidates locked in a heated battle over a newly drawn district debated in Luzerne County Tuesday night.

Republican Dan Meuser and Democrat Denny Wolff are fighting to represent Pennsylvania's newly formed 9th District.

They took the stage for another debate. This one was held at WVIA-TV's studios near Pittston.

The candidates clashed over immigration, gun laws, and health care. Then, they took aim at one another.

"He lacks the temperament to serve as a member of Congress. When I introduced myself and extended my hand at our first debate, he told me to go to hell," Wolff said.

"You know, Denny, you say the things you say and you know they're false, but you just say them anyway because you have no ideas and no plans to move our country forward or the 9th Congressional. I'm not going to get down into the gutter with you. I've proved those accusations false time and time again," Meuser said.

Election Day is one week away, November 6.