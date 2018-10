× Man Admits to Vicious Stabbing in Hazleton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of viciously stabbing a woman in Hazleton has pleaded guilty.

Nelson Hernandez-Rivera of Hazleton pleaded guilty Monday to attempted homicide.

He was arrested in March of last year after police say he stabbed a woman in the chest several times outside the Crystal Lounge and Barbecue on Broad Street in Hazleton.

His sentencing is set for early next year.

