Man Admits to Shooting Death in Plymouth, Sentenced to Prison

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — More than a decade in prison is the sentence for the man behind a deadly shooting in Luzerne County.

Anthony Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of third-degree murder.

He was then immediately sentenced to 16 to 35 years in prison.

Authorities say Jackson shot Anthony Wisneski outside Risnick’s Bar on East Main Street in Plymouth last year.

The victim later died at the hospital.

