Family, Classmates Mourn Delaware Valley Teen Killed in Crash

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Delaware Valley High School in Pike County should be getting ready to celebrate Halloween but instead one of their own is being laid to rest.

The teen was killed Sunday night in a wreck following a banquet for the school’s football team.

Kyle Pascoe was 16 years old and a junior at Delaware Valley.

Pascoe was driving home Sunday night when, troopers say, he lost control, hit a pickup truck, and died.

Now, this community is pulling together for Kyle’s family to help them in a time of need.

Pascoe’s number 10 jersey hangs in his locker at Delaware Valley’s locker room, a tribute to the teen whose life was cut short on Milford Road near Milford shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Tracy Loomis’ son played football with Pascoe. She wanted to help in any way possible, so she started organizing meals for his family.

A GoFundMe account has raised nearly all of its $20,000 goal to help the Pascoes with funeral expenses.

“Unfortunately, they don’t have the funds. Who expects to bury their child? So, they don’t have life insurance,” Loomis said.

Others in Pike County are donating money to the cause from sales at their businesses.

“We all have to pull for our community because we’re here for each other,” said Nicole Davis, Bubble Babes Bath Company.

Delaware Valley head football coach Keith Olsommer says his death came as a shock.

“It’s tough, not easy. We had our banquet senior night, three hours later one of their teammates is dead,” said Olsommer.

Delaware Valley’s football helmets are normally pretty plain, white with a black strip. This Friday, during a football game, the team will be wearing Kyle Pascoe’s number on their helmets because he is so much on their minds.

“Yeah, really well liked. You can tell that in the school. A lot of people were in pain yesterday. Going to miss him, don’t want him to be gone and forgotten. He’ll be with us for a while,” Olsommer said.

Making matters worse, friends tell us Pascoe’s mother was flown to the hospital after a bad crash near the high school a couple weeks ago.

Friends have a vintage car meet planned for Pascoe’s memory next to the school Tuesday night. All the money raised there will also go to the teen’s family.

