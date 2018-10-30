× Bradford County Home Damaged by Fire

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a home in Bradford County Tuesday morning.

The fire started before 7 a.m. in the home on Rolling Hills Road in Smithfield Township, northwest of Towanda.

An addition to the home had most of the fire damage. Firefighters stopped the flames before they invaded the main house.

Firefighters had to take a detour to the burning home because Rolling Hills Road was closed after flash flooding this summer.

“Going the other way around took us probably another three or four minutes from what it normally would,” said Smithfield Township Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Wrisley.

The assistant chief added that he believes the detour delay was not a major factor in the fire.

No one was hurt. a state police fire marshal is helping look for the cause.