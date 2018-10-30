× ‘A lot of potential’ – New Barbershop Opens in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A family of barbers noticed that something was missing on Centre Street in Pottsville: a barbershop.

So, they decided to open a new location in the city they say has lots of potential.

“There’s not a whole lot around here,” said Michael Watson of Pine Grove. “I was traveling to Reading to get a haircut. I saw this in the paper and thought I’d give it a try.”

This is where “Father and Son’s II” comes in — a brand new, family-owned barbershop that just opened on the 200 block of Centre Street in Pottsville.

With help from his father Santos, Angel Garcia and his brother Anthony Rodriquez decided to open this new spot — an extension to their existing barbershop in Reading.

“A lot of customers who go to Reading are from up here. They’re always saying, ‘Oh, my God, there’s nothing out there.’ So, it was a bright idea. There’s nothing in the area, so we decided to give it a chance,” Angel Garcia said.

If you drive up and down Centre Street, you see a lot of businesses closed and storefronts empty, but that’s no longer the case here. Father and Son’s see an opportunity in Pottsville. They want to be part of the city’s comeback story.

“When I first came out here, I saw it was real dead. I come from a big city. There’s at least two barbershops on every single block. I just felt like there was a lot of potential out here,” Anthony Rodriguez said.

Father and Son’s is open seven days a week and caters to both men and women.

Even Pottsville Mayor James Muldowney came in for a cut during the grand opening.

“It’s for everybody. It’s not for one particular race or person, it’s for everybody,” Garcia added.

The barbershop is still looking for licensed barbers and cosmetologists.