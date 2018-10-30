× 70th Wedding Anniversary

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A couple from Bloomsburg is celebrating a big milestone — their platinum wedding anniversary. That’s 70 years of wedded bliss!

Ruth and Charles Brooking relaxed Tuesday inside their room at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center. It’s a special day for the couple. their 70th wedding anniversary.

“We’ve had a very, very happy marriage. Yep,” Charlie said.

Ruth and Charlie met when they were 18 and 20. He had just come out of the Navy. Ruth and a friend were going roller skating in Berwick and missed their ride. Charlie and a friend offered to give them a ride.

“That did it. When we got in Berwick we never stopped. We went straight through to Beach Haven,” Ruth said.

“After that, we went someplace and got something to eat. We’ve been eating together ever since,” Charlie said.

The Brookings spent most of their 70 years together living in Bloomsburg. Charlie worked at Henri Printing for nearly 40 years, and Ruth worked at The Sandwich Shop. They do everything together.

“I didn’t hunt and fish when I married him. But I figured if I was going to marry him, I had to do what he wanted,” Ruth said.

The Brookings have one son and three grandchildren. They shared the secret to a long and healthy marriage.

“Work together like I told you. Love, honor, respect,” Ruth said.

“But then we made a pact that we would have a fight every night right before we went to bed because it was so fun to make up,” Charlie jokes.

Ruth is now 89 and Charlie 91, but they tell Newswatch 16 they are just as in love now as they were 70 years ago.

“We’re going to have 70 more,” Ruth said.