Yetor Gross-Matos Playing Well For Nittany Lions

Posted 6:43 pm, October 29, 2018, by

Penn State sophomore defensive end Yetor Gross-Matos came up big in Penn State's 30-24 win over Iowa on Saturday. Gross-Matos finished with a team-high nine tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks, as the PSU defense did not allow an Iowa offensive touchdown.

