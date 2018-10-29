Vigil for Pittsburgh Victims at JCC in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People in our area are remembering those killed in the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

A vigil is set at the Jewish Community Center in Wilkes-Barre for Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say they didn't have a lot of time to put Monday night's vigil together, but they were able to get representatives from several different religious groups and politicians to join the vigil.

The JCC staff spent the day preparing their auditorium for the event. They want this vigil to help the community come together in the wake of the tragedy in Pittsburgh.

"We all support those in Pittsburgh, the deceased, those who are injured, their families, their friends, the entire community. This is our way of showing support and also for our own community to help with some closure and to give people a chance to express their feelings about what's been happening," said Len Zimmerman, COO of Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

There is security on hand for the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the JCC in Wilkes-Barre.

A vigil is also planned at Wertz Hall at Lycoming College in Williamsport at 8:30 p.m. Monday.