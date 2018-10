Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A suspected bank robber is behind bars in Schuylkill County.

Shenandoah police say they arrested Jamie Johnson, 38, of Hanover Township, in Luzerne County over the weekend

Johnson is charged with holding up the M&T Bank branch on South Main Street in Shenandoah one week ago.

He is locked up with bail set at $100,000.