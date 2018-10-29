Southern Columbia Girls Soccer Comes Back to Beat Bloomsburg

Posted 10:44 pm, October 29, 2018, by

The Southern Columbia girls soccer team erased a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat Bloomsburg 3-2 in the District IX "A" quarterfinals in Danville.

