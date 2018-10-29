Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Beats Meyers In District Semifinals

Posted 6:42 pm, October 29, 2018, by

In the District II "AA" Semifinals, the Scranton Prep boys soccer team beat Meyers 3-2. With the win, the Cavaliers advance to the district championship game against the winner of Wyoming Seminary vs Lakeland.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s