In the District II "AA" Semifinals, the Scranton Prep boys soccer team beat Meyers 3-2. With the win, the Cavaliers advance to the district championship game against the winner of Wyoming Seminary vs Lakeland.
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Beats Meyers In District Semifinals
