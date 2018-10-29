Rig Rollover Blocks Stretch of Turnpike in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- A rig rollover blocked the southbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in part of Lackawanna County.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Route 476 south of the Taylor Interchange (122).

The wreck closed both southbound lanes. Traffic northbound was also stopped for a short time.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.

Check real-time traffic conditions with WNEP Traffic Tracker.