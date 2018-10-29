× Renovated St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton Reopens

SCRANTON, Pa. — The cathedral for the Diocese of Scranton is back open again. St. Peter’s Cathedral has been closed to parishioners for the last few months for a restoration project to the church’s interior.

Mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral looks a bit different for parishioners in Scranton. A four-month renovation project to the church’s interior is now complete, and operations are back to normal.

The cathedral on Wyoming Avenue closed back in June for renovations, and mass was held across the street for the last four months. But now, it’s back open, and parishioners are finding it was worth the wait.

“It’s startling. This is the first we’ve seen it. We’ve been coming here for years. I was baptized here as an infant. it’s just so beautiful I can’t describe it,” said Claire Stachnik of Moscow.

Now that the renovations are complete, parishioners have had time to decide what their favorite part is.

“The altar is beautiful,” said Tina Tetcaugh of Luzerne. “They did a really nice job.”

The altar is likely one of the first things you’ll notice, along with the new crucifix that hangs over it. Other renovations include a state-of-the-art sound system, a handicap-accessible bathroom, and new light fixtures to accommodate LED bulbs.

“Seems like they put the light of God into the cathedral, it’s very bright. It’s something to think about from what it is and what it was,” said Joseph Stachnik.

There will be a tour of the newly renovated cathedral Friday night, part of First Friday in Scranton.