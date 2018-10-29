Mediocre Fall Colors

All of the wet weather has made for pretty mediocre fall foliage across much of northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The fall of 2002 was similar but for a different reason. Mike Stevens explains in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.
