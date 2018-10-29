Coroner Called to Standoff Scene in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. --A standoff between a man and police shut down a school and closed roads for a time in Columbia County.

That standoff started around 1 a.m. Monday near Mifflinville. It is now over, and the coroner was called to the scene on Beaver Valley Road near Bloomsburg.

The Columbia County coroner was there Monday morning at that house but would not elaborate.

Beaver Main Elementary School was closed because it is so close to where the incident happened.

According to state police, they were sent to this house around 1 a.m. Monday. During the investigation, a man inside the house barricaded himself with a gun. Surrounding houses were evacuated and local roads were closed.

Beaver Main Elementary school which is part of the Bloomsburg Area School District, was first put on a two-hour delay. School was eventually closed due to the proximity of the incident and to ensure safety for students and faculty.

Investigators say there were no threats made to the school.

All roadway in the area are now open. State police have not yet said what caused the man to barricade himself inside with a gun.

Police say the public is not in danger.