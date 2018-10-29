Candidates for Newly-drawn 8th District Face off in Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The two candidates in a hotly-contested race for Congress squared off in a debate Monday night.

Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright is battling Republican challenger John Chrin in Pennsylvania's newly-drawn 8th Congressional District.

The two met at the studios of public television station WVIA near Pittston.

Cartwright opened by defending his record as a bipartisan. Chrin opened by criticizing Cartwright's record as radical.

"When I went to Congress six years ago, I promised to not be part of the bickering and the constant fighting that goes on there, but to get together and get things done," Cartwright said.

"It's disingenuous that he has tried to make residency an issue rather than focus on real issues and his record, a record of supporting the radical left and voting 96% of the time with Nancy Pelosi, while supporting sanctuary cities and open borders," Chrin said.

The new 8th District includes Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, and most of the Poconos.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.