Ashley HomeStore Has New Home after Tornado

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One of the biggest retailers wrecked by the tornado earlier this year near Wilkes-Barre has reopened.

Ashley HomeStore was among the many businesses destroyed by the tornado that hit Wilkes-Barre Township in June.

Four months later the store has reopened in a new place.

“We are more than thankful for everyone and their hard work to get us open again,” said store employee Taryn Burke.

The store is in a new location in the Wyoming Valley Mall complex.

It opened over the weekend.

“Saturday and Sunday was great. We did a lot of TV advertising that helped bring the customers in. They were excited. They wanted us to open,” said Burke.

Customers were checking out the store when we stopped in.

“We’re so glad they were able to reopen after the tornado. I know it took some time, but glad they’re here,” said Scott Ryan of Meshoppen.

Many of the employees were able to keep their jobs by working at the store’s Hazleton location. They tell us they’re happy to be back here.

“It was a horrendous time for me because I didn’t think I was going to have a job. It’s amazing how we’ve picked up and right back on our feet again with a wonderful store. God took that away and gave us even better,” said HomeStore employee Edie Zurcher.

Customers will notice that the new store is only one floor and that there are new technology features all over the showroom.

“It’s an online catalog. What’s awesome is we go to bedrooms, we can look at different ideas,” Burke explained. “It makes it really nice and easy for the customer and our sales people as well because to have them memorize every item on the floor is very hard.”

The Ashley HomeStore will host its grand reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m.