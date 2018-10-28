Vigil in Sunbury for Victims of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

SUNBURY, Pa. -- People gathered for a vigil in Sunbury in honor of the men and women shot and killed inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Sunbury Together, an interfaith group, held the vigil in Cameron Park on Sunday.

The group lit candles, prayed together, and sang songs in hopes of letting hate and fear give way to hope and love.

"If we don't balance out the negativity and hate, we know the results, we've seen it many times not only now but throughout our history," said Ken Kopf of Northumberland.

About 100 people showed up for the vigil. Some had signs with messages like "disarm hate" and "love everybody."

