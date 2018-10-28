Palmerton Fire Forces Nine from Their Homes

Posted 6:53 pm, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:52PM, October 28, 2018

PALMERTON, Pa. -- Nine people are out of their homes after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Carbon County.

Officials say flames broke out in the 900 block of Mauch Chunk Road in Palmerton around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Drone video posted by YouTube user AKcamaro2017 shows smoke coming from the building.

No one was hurt, but two cats are missing.

The Red Cross says it is helping those nine victims.

Officials believe the fire started outside near the kitchen area and worked its way inside. The cause is still under investigation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s