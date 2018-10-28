Palmerton Fire Forces Nine from Their Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON, Pa. -- Nine people are out of their homes after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Carbon County.

Officials say flames broke out in the 900 block of Mauch Chunk Road in Palmerton around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Drone video posted by YouTube user AKcamaro2017 shows smoke coming from the building.

No one was hurt, but two cats are missing.

The Red Cross says it is helping those nine victims.

Officials believe the fire started outside near the kitchen area and worked its way inside. The cause is still under investigation.