Kioti Krazy Contest Winners Revisited and Hoover Tractor Giveaway Announcement

We'll travel to Benton to visit with Todd and Holly Karnes, the winners of last year's Kioti Krazy Contest to see if they are using their Kioti UTV.  Plus, we'll head to Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg to see what one lucky viewer might win this November just by watching POL.

