We'll travel to Benton to visit with Todd and Holly Karnes, the winners of last year's Kioti Krazy Contest to see if they are using their Kioti UTV. Plus, we'll head to Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg to see what one lucky viewer might win this November just by watching POL.
Kioti Krazy Contest Winners Revisited and Hoover Tractor Giveaway Announcement
-
Food Plot Technology with Hoover Tractor
-
Pumpkin Carving Contest in Luzerne County
-
Shiner “Win a Trip to NYC” Contest
-
Columbia County Prepares for the Fourth
-
Drug Ring Busted After Selling Pills to High School Students
-
-
Tractor-Trailer Crash: A Close Call in a Work Zone
-
Coaches Corner 2018
-
Carbon County Cabbage Festival
-
Rig, PennDOT Truck Crash Shuts Down Stretch of Highway in Lycoming County
-
Baby Girl Makes it To Top 5 in “Oh Baby” Contest on Live with Kelly and Ryan
-
-
Spoonful of Support for Veterans
-
Endless Mountain Antique Tractor Show
-
Pine Grove Student Among Those Honored at Pennsylvania School Bus Safety Awards