DUNMORE, Pa. -- A haunted house served as a fundraiser for a man hurt on the job in Lackawanna County.

The haunted house was held in the basement of the rectory at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore.

Students from Dunmore put on the event to raise money for Michael Butler, a DPW worker who suffered a head injury when he fell off a garbage truck earlier this year.