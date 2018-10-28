Halloween Fun at Misericordia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kids suited up to play some Halloween baseball in Luzerne County on Sunday.

The Misericordia University Cougars baseball team hosted the fifth annual Halloween baseball game.

The only requirement to play was that kids show up in a costume.

The fun didn't stop on the field, though. Misericordia also opened up the dorms for trick or treaters in the 18th annual Halloween in the Halls.

According to university officials, the event offers a safe event for kids to trick or treat.

After the kids finished going through the dorms, a fair was held in Insalaco Hall featuring a variety of Halloween activities.