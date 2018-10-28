Good Morning PA – Monroe County Veterans Day Parade

Posted 8:38 am, October 28, 2018, by

The Monroe County Veterans Association invites you to the annual Veterans Day Parade on November 4th, 2018. The parade will start at 1pm at Stroudsburg High School and ending at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg. East Stroudsburg University is a proud sponsor of the event.

