Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The cold rain couldn't stop a few brave souls from going "over the edge" of a high-rise building in Williamsport.

People raised thousands of dollars for the River Valley YMCA, the YWCA of Northcentral PA, and the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation. In return, they rappelled from the roof of the nine-story William Hepburn High Rise building.