Rain Dampens Fun at Ritter’s Cider Mill

Posted 6:33 pm, October 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, October 27, 2018

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Ritter's Cider Mill had to cancel a few of its fall activities because of the weather.

"The pony rides, the hayrides, they're not coming out today. We're used to this normally the weekend of Halloween. It's been nasty. We've had 10 inches of snow. We've had Hurricane Sandy. Last year, it was supposed to downpour like this, and it didn't, but it kept people home, so it's just nonstop," said owner Debra Ritter.

The owners say this year's apple crop was juicer with all the rain this year but not as sweet.

