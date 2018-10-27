We visit The Bar And Company in Olyphant, where Chef Jason Conklin prepared a Porketta Patty with Slab Bacon, Cheese and Balsamic Mayonnaise.
Porketta with Bacon, Cheese and Balsamic Mayonnaise from The Bar and Company
-
Final Hours of La Festa Italiana
-
Taste Test: Bacon Cheese Flavored Male Rhino Beetles
-
Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2018
-
Honesdale-based Company Listed Among Fastest-Growing Companies in US
-
La Festa Italiana Kicks Off in the Electric City
-
-
Stoker’s Brewing Company: A New Taste in Tamaqua
-
Knoebels Amusement’s Famed Chicken and Waffles
-
Meat Donation to Help Those Working to Make Ends Meet
-
Millennials Blamed for Declining American Cheese Sales
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
-
Scranton Homes Deal with Damage from Stream Under Properties
-
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Shells
-
Backyard Paradise