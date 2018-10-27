Harry Potter Halloween Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Waverly Community House hosted its annual Halloween party Saturday afternoon.

This year's theme was Harry Potter, and volunteers say the event helps give kids some Halloween fun.

"We are volunteering to help kids get the Halloween that they want. Some kids this is their only Halloween that they get,k so it's just nice that we get this opportunity," said Maggie Martin of Dalton.

The event featured a haunted house through the Forbidden Forest, trick or treating through Platform 9 3/4, and a bake sale.