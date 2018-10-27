Jackie Lewandoski travels to Meshoppen to meet up with Bob Radgoski of Creative Enterprises. He crafts decorative light boxes for every season. He shows us how to make a Tom Turkey for your holiday center piece or buffet. To Order Call: 570-396-8528.
Craft a Tom Turkey Light Box
