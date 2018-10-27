Craft a Tom Turkey Light Box

Posted 9:30 am, October 27, 2018, by

Jackie Lewandoski travels to Meshoppen to meet up with Bob Radgoski of Creative Enterprises.  He crafts decorative light boxes for every season.  He shows us how to make a Tom Turkey for your holiday center piece or buffet.  To Order Call:  570-396-8528.

