Shawn Christy in Federal Court in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Shawn Christy was in court in Scranton on Friday. The Schuylkill County native led law enforcement on a manhunt for months across several states this summer.

Christy was in federal court in Scranton Friday morning where he was asked to enter a plea. He is charged with making threats against President Donald Trump as well as a slew of charges related to things he allegedly did while on the run from U.S. Marshals.

Christy said he is "absolutely not guilty" of the charges.

Christy was finally captured near Cleveland, Ohio last month, ending a manhunt that lasted more than three months and covered six states.

In court, prosecutors and Christy's defense attorney argued whether or not Christy should be allowed out of prison while he awaits trial.

During his time in court, Christy was disruptive several times.

Ultimately, a judge decided that he is a flight risk and a danger to the community and cannot be released on bond.

Christy's parents were also in court. They support their son and had hoped he could go home to McAdoo.

"I think it's actually the community that's a danger to him sometimes. I mean, he was attacked by a former mayor, he's had multiple death threats from around the Pennsylvania area and around the country. So, I think, if there's any danger to the community it's surely not Shawn," said his father Craig Christy.

The alleged assault Christy's parents referred to was an incident back in 2017 where they believe this all started. Christy felt he was unfairly prosecuted in that case. He wanted to publicize his plight by getting the attention of the president.

Christy is currently locked up at the Lackawanna County Prison.