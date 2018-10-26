Shamokin @ Mount Carmel
-
Southern Columbia @ Mount Carmel
-
Mount Carmel @ Jersey Shore
-
End of an Era: Two Wilkes-Barre Football Teams to Play Final Rivalry Game
-
Mt. Carmel @ South Williamsport
-
Mount Carmel @ Lewisburg
-
-
Blaschak Coal Corporation Getting $1 Million State Grant for Mine Redevelopment
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
Central Columbia @ Mt. Carmel
-
Old Forge vs Dunmore
-
50th Anniversary of Blakely Bears Undefeated Season
-
-
‘Sans Souci Struggle’ – Teams Create New Rivalry Tradition
-
Danville @ Shamokin
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule