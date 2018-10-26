LIVE High School Football Scores

North Schuylkill @ Pottsville

Posted 11:27 pm, October 26, 2018, by

North Schuylkill is in a dogfight for Playoff seeding in District XI, and the Crimson Tide are looking to beat a quality opponent before starting their own playoff run.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s