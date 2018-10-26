× Luzerne County Mother Charged with Homicide

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A mother from Luzerne County is facing homicide charges after being accused of causing the death of her son.

Andrea Vargas of West Hazleton was initially charged with aggravated assault in 2011 after her five-month-old son Nazeiah Robles stopped breathing.

Doctors determined the baby boy had been shaken and suffered fractures to the skull, arms, legs and ribs.

Vargas was jailed in 2012 and released from prison this past January.

Her son remained in around the clock medical care until his death in January 2017.

An autopsy determined he died as a result of injuries suffered when he was a baby.

Vargas was charged Monday with homicide in Luzerne County.