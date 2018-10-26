‘Halloween Along Main’ Still on in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Rain or shine, a popular Halloween celebration in downtown Stroudsburg will go on as planned.

"Halloween Along Main" is scheduled for Saturday, but so is lots of rain.

"Oh, it stinks. We are so bummed. Usually, we get such a great day. The last few years we have been so spoiled and now we get this," said organizer Amanda Beam.

Event plans include spooky magic shows, thriller dances, and contests.

A lot of these events are planned for outside, but organizers say they are working to move some of these events inside.

"Definitely check on the Visit Downtown Stroudsburg Facebook page, that's where the Halloween Along Main event page is. We will be making updates tonight and tomorrow morning," said Beam.

One of the highlights of Halloween Along Main is trick-or-treating at different businesses, but don't worry because that's still on, too.

"It's always a great time, the kids are always thrilled so I really hope that everyone comes out. It's going to be a blast," said Grace Baker, Stroudsburg.

At Renegade Winery, there's fun planned for both kids and adults, including a monster bash, costume contest, and free pumpkin painting.

"I'm still really excited for it despite the rain. We've got a big roof over our heads and a big space for everyone to fit in," said Alanna McTavish, Renegade Winery.

If you plan to go to "Halloween Along Main," you can follow event times and updates