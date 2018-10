Hallmark Channel Begins Airing Christmas Movies This Weekend

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Hallmark Channel.

Halloween is still a few days away, but the Hallmark Channel will begin airing holiday-themed movies Friday.

“Christmas at Pemberley Manor,” the network’s first new movie of 2018, will premiere Saturday, October 27 at 8pm.

On Halloween day, the network will broadcast a full slate of Christmas programming.

Holiday romance movies have been one of the keys to the channel’s success.

In addition to a lineup for 36 new Christmas movies this year, the Hallmark Channel is also launching a “Countdown to Christmas”-themed SiriusXM radio. It goes live on Nov. 1.