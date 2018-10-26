Frightfully Fun Trunk or Treat Event Rolls Into Kingston

A Halloween themed parking lot palooza is rolling into Kingston.

It ties into a free Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The activity is organized by Kingston Police with help from the law offices of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the free program on Friday.

The goal of the event is to provide kids a safe way to go trick or treating.

The free program takes place this Saturday in a closed-off parking lot at the law offices of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn at 600 Third Avenue in Kingston.

A number of area businesses and volunteers deck out cars and dish out free candy.

QUICK FACTS:  

  • WHAT: Trunk or Treat event
  • COST: FREE
  • WHEN: Saturday, October 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • WHERE: 600 Third Avenue, Kingston (Parking lot outside Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn)
  • WHY: To provide a safe trick or treating event for kids.
  • For more information on the event, head here.

