Frightfully Fun Trunk or Treat Event Rolls Into Kingston
A Halloween themed parking lot palooza is rolling into Kingston.
It ties into a free Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
The activity is organized by Kingston Police with help from the law offices of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the free program on Friday.
The goal of the event is to provide kids a safe way to go trick or treating.
The free program takes place this Saturday in a closed-off parking lot at the law offices of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn at 600 Third Avenue in Kingston.
A number of area businesses and volunteers deck out cars and dish out free candy.
QUICK FACTS:
- WHAT: Trunk or Treat event
- COST: FREE
- WHEN: Saturday, October 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- WHERE: 600 Third Avenue, Kingston (Parking lot outside Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn)
- WHY: To provide a safe trick or treating event for kids.
- For more information on the event, head here.
41.260943 -75.878176