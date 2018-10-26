End of an Era: Two Wilkes-Barre Football Teams to Play Final Rivalry Game

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It is the end of an era. On Saturday, two Wilkes-Barre area football teams will play their final rivalry game.

For weeks now, the anticipation has been building.

The GAR Grenadiers and Meyers Mohawks play Saturday, Oct. 27,  at the Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

This is a heated rivalry that has lasted nearly 90 years, and it's all coming to an end.

Next year, GAR, Meyers and Coughlin high schools will all merge into one Wilkes-Barre Area High School and the sports teams will be renamed "The Wolfpack."

"Tradition, rivalry, heated battle, playing your brother," said Jeff Labatch, Meyers Football Coach. "You grew up with each other, playing games, playing CYC, playing all sports, you're just that close like I said you want to beat your brother."

"The rivalry itself, I can remember from the time I was five years old, my father used to take me down, I lived a block away from gar watching guys get on the buses and everything else," said Paul Weidlich, GAR Football Coach.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Pregame events start at 10:30 a.m.

Nearby city streets will be closed and there will be extra security on hand as well.

