Elementary School on Two-Hour Delay Due to Threat

SCRANTON, Pa. — A threat is delaying an elementary school in Scranton.

Isaac Tripp Elementary is on a two-hour delay Friday, Oct. 26, due to an alleged threat against the school by a student.

Pre-school classes are canceled.

According to school officials, the police are investigating and there will be police at the school.

Fourth and fifth-grade students’ backpacks will be checked, and there will also be a security checkpoint.

If anyone has questions, you asked to contact the school’s main office.