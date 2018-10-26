Elementary School on Two-Hour Delay Due to Threat

Posted 6:54 am, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:52AM, October 26, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A threat is delaying an elementary school in Scranton.

Isaac Tripp Elementary is on a two-hour delay Friday, Oct. 26, due to an alleged threat against the school by a student.

Pre-school classes are canceled.

According to school officials, the police are investigating and there will be police at the school.

Fourth and fifth-grade students’ backpacks will be checked, and there will also be a security checkpoint.

If anyone has questions, you asked to contact the school’s main office.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment