16 To The Rescue: Koda

Koda is a 6-month-old boxer mix at the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

"He was brought here just because the landlord didn't want him in the household, so he just needs a chance," said SPCA worker Haley Weist.

Being a pup, Koda has a ton of energy and will need a family who will help him burn it off.

"He would do amazing with a family that hikes goes on really long walks anywhere, so he just needs an active family."

Workers also recommend a home with children 12 and up.

"Kids on the older side would do best with him just because he is a little mouthy 'cause he's a puppy still."

This boy would do best as an only dog and will still need to be tested around cats.

Due to his bouncy nature, workers joke that Koda could be mixed with a certain marsupial.

"We call him a kangaroo mix just because he jumps really, really high," Weist laughed

And because of that, he would do best in a house with a bigger fence.

"He's an extremely smart puppy. He already knows how to sit, give paw, he lies down. He's an amazing dog. He just needs time and someone who will be able to work with him and give him the life that he needs."

Workers hope that the right family is out there for Koda, because the shelter is no place for him.

If you are interested in adopting Koda, contact Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

