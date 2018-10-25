Seasonal Job Hiring in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- It's that time of year again when many store managers are looking to hire holiday help.

At the Stroud Mall near Stroudsburg, there are lots of stores to choose from and lots of help needed this season.

"One thing we are looking for here at Schuylkill Valley Sports is customer service and being able to help people. You're going to meet a wide variety of people during this time," said Cody Cooper, Schuylkill Valley Sporting Goods.

Cody Cooper is the assistant manager at this sports store. He says the store looks to add about five seasonal employees during the holidays.

"We have a zone defense where everyone is on the floor. We need to bounce customers around, especially on the weekends, we will have anywhere from 20, 30 to 40 people in here," said Cooper.

At PA CareerLink, many people look for and apply for jobs. This time of year, it gets very busy.

Deborah Harrison is the Career Services Manager at the center near Tannersville. She says resort and delivery jobs are usually what a lot of people come in to apply for.

"It's stretching more, not just seasonal like it used to be. They are hiring them and keeping them on. They become permanent positions and sometimes in certain cases, they aren't even calling them seasonal this time of year, they are looking for help all around," said Deborah Harrison, career services manager.

One place looking for lots of help is Camelback Mountain Resort. Directors there say they have 700 seasonal openings for positions across the board.

"We are always looking for ski and snowboarding instructors, snow tubing attendants, lift attendants, food and beverage. Whether you want to play outside or inside, we have something for you," said Alissa Poster, Camelback Mountain Resort.

Several job fairs are also planned throughout the Poconos in the coming weeks.

