WAYMART, Pa. -- A woman will spend time in prison for a violent gas station hold up in Wayne County.

Rachel Byrd of Carbondale was sentenced Thursday to five and a half to 12 years behind bars.

Back in May, officers say she clubbed a clerk over the head with a baton at the Uni-Mart along Route 6 in Waymart.

Byrd then showed a gun and taped the clerk's hands together before making off with some cash.