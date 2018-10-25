No Powerball Winner, Jackpot Now $750 Million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once again, no one picked the all the winning numbers in Wednesday night's huge Powerball jackpot. That means your dreams of becoming a millionaire are still real.

The numbers drawn were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56, and the Powerball was 22.

Saturday's jackpot is now up to $750 million.

Before taxes, that comes out to about $428 million if you choose the lump sum payout.

This is the fourth largest jackpot in lottery history.

The last time anyone won Powerball was back in August. A winning ticket was sold in New York state. That one was worth about $245 million.

Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion was split three ways in January of 2016.

You can catch the next Powerball drawing on WNEP Saturday night at 11.